Millsboro 12-year-old voices anime film

A Millsboro 12-year-old is voicing the main character in an animated film showing at The Movies at Midway.

Lynden Prosser has been modeling and acting since he was 6.

“I was always watching TV and being like, ‘That looks so cool, can I do that?’” he said.

After placing in a modeling contest, he met with an agency in New York and sang “King of New York,” from “Newsies.”

He signed a contract that day and has been auditioning for film and television ever since.

Prosser has performed in local theater productions, for Clear Space in Rehoboth Beach and at his school, Worcester Preparatory School in Berlin, Maryland, but prefers the camera. He takes acting lessons weekly and is now represented by Stewart Talent, out of New York City.

While he usually travels to the city for auditions, since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Prosser’s agent has been getting him as many voice-over auditions as possible.

He recorded a voice-over audition for “Children of the Sea,” submitted it in February and found out he had booked the character of Umi in March.

“We went up to New York for a day to record it at a recording studio,” Prosser said. “It took about eight or nine hours. It was really fun.”

“Children of the Sea” is based on a Japanese manga by Daisuke Igarashi. Prosser’s voice work as Umi is featured in the English-dubbed version of the 2019 film, produced by Studio 4 °C and directed by Ayumu Watanabe. It’s playing now at The Movies at Midway in Lewes.

“Umi lives in the sea and has special powers. He can breathe underwater and communicate with animals,” Prosser said. “At one point, he goes to an aquarium and meets a girl, Ruka. She shows him the normal ways of living life and he shows her the ways of the ocean. It’s a really unique film.”

Prosser hopes to continue pursuing acting. He also enjoys sports and writing.

“One job I think would be really cool for me is sports announcer or sports journalism,” he said. “But I can definitely see myself doing something related to TV or acting.”

“Children of the Sea” is playing Aug. 14-20, with show times at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., at The Movies at Midway in Lewes.

Prosser will be hosting a meet-and-greet and signing autographs at both shows on Aug. 15.