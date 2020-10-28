COVID-19 nixes Sussex County's Caroling on The Circle but food donation drive is still on

The 37th Annual Caroling on The Circle in Georgetown is canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement from the county, the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution to ensure public health, as the event usually draws several hundred people, many of them families with school-age children and senior citizens, who could be susceptible to community spread of the contagion in a mass gathering setting."

The event is the cornerstone of the county's annual "Pack the Pod" food drive, which will still occur.

Beginning in mid-November and lasting through Dec. 31, the county will collect food and monetary donations to distribute to about 20 Sussex food pantries.

Non-perishable food items can be donated via no-contact receptacles outside the county offices at 2 The Circle in Georgetown, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Monetary donations, which will be used to purchase food items from local suppliers to distribute to pantries, can be mailed in.

Checks should be made payable to "Sussex County Council" and mailed to Sussex County Government, c/o County Administration, PO Box 589, Georgetown, DE 19947. Donors should note "Caroling on The Circle/Pack the Pod food drive" in the memo line.

More:Despite Return Day cancellation, two key traditions will still take place in Georgetown

More:Trick-or-treating: Is it safe? Which Sussex towns will allow it?

In 2019, the food drive collected more than 28,000 items for various organizations. Over 750,000 items have been collected since its inception in the 1980s.

“We know these are hard times, we know what the pandemic has done to many of our great small businesses and our friends and neighbors,” said Sussex County Administrator Todd Lawson. “That’s why it’s imperative we do everything we can to pull together, to give a little more for those with a little less, to Keep Sussex Strong. I am confident that giving spirit that we all know and love here in Sussex County will shine bright this holiday season.”

Click here for more information.

More:TidalHealth Nanticoke scales back visitation due to COVID-19 spike