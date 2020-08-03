Possum Point Players to present 'Godspell' outdoors

Delaware News Desk

Possum Point Players will present "Godspell" outside in September to accommodate social distancing.

All performances of the musical will be staged outdoors, adjacent to Possum Hall, at 441 Old Laurel Rd. in Georgetown.

Stage director John H. Hulse said “Godspell” is a modern and vibrant retelling of the biblical parables and the last days of Jesus’ life, a joyous, contemporary version of the Gospel according to St. Matthew. Hulse said the show uses music and dance to tell Christ’s message of kindness, tolerance and love in sometimes funny and sometimes sentimental ways. Songs include “Save the People,” “Turn Back, O Man,” “Beautiful City” and “Day by Day.”

The musical will be performed by Hunter Graves, of Rehoboth Beach; Delaney Cinnamon and Sarah Rose, of Lewes; Alonzo Dixon, of Bridgeville; Abby Krams, Maddie Moore and Ashlie Workman, of Millsboro; Dillon Mangene and Abigail Porter, of Seaford; and Landon Rockwell of Georgetown.

Graves will portray Jesus and Rose has dual roles of John the Baptist and Judas.

The production team is led by Hulse, of Rehoboth Beach, and music director is Stacey Hartman, of Georgetown. Donna Flomp, of Milton, is stage manager and production assistant is Jake Darmstadler, of Georgetown.

“Godspell” will be performed Sept. 11, 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20. Friday shows are at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday shows are at 2 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and are $25 for adults. Seniors and students are $24. Tickets may be purchased by calling 856-4560. Early reservations are advised to ensure a choice of preferred dates.

There will be rain dates if shows must to be rescheduled due to inclement weather. Attendants will direct parking and provide directions to seating.

"Godspell" will be presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.