What’s Up Doc column: Wear a darn mask

I am a bit angry this week, so I apologize if my tone is abrupt, but this needs to be said. People need to be considerate of their fellow human beings.

Let me be more specific: WEAR A DARN MASK.

Where is this anger coming from? Please allow me to explain.

Regular readers will know that I am the chief medical officer of one of the Disaster Medical Assistance Teams under the National Disaster Medical System. My team and I were activated by the federal government to help a hospital that was being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients. So we left our jobs, dropped everything else we wanted to be doing, packed our bags, put on our masks, went to the airport and boarded our flight. The airline correctly requires all passengers to wear a mask.

Wearing a mask is needed to cover your mouth and nose to minimize the egress of any viral particles in your exhaled breath.

The CDC advises that to wear your cloth mask correctly you:

• Wash your hands for 20 seconds, either with soap and water or with an appropriate hand sanitizing solution, before putting your mask on.

• Put the mask over your nose and mouth, that’s nose AND mouth, and then secure it under your chin.

• Make sure it fits snugly against the sides of your face.

• Once it is appropriately in place you will be able to breathe easily.

You need to:

• Wear a mask even if you do not have symptoms and do not think you are infected; that is because many people who are infected and able to spread the virus do not have symptoms. Of course, if you do have symptoms or think you are infected you should be self-isolating!

• Wear a mask EACH AND EVERY TIME you will be around other people and cannot appropriately social-distance.

• Wear your mask correctly (see above).

• Not touch the mask with your hands, and if you do then rewash your hands.

Wearing a mask is NOT:

• Donning it like a hat on the top of your head.

• Pretending it is a scarf and putting it under your chin over your neck.

• Putting it over your mouth while your nose is not covered.

Wearing a mask may offer the wearer a small amount of protection, but it is pretty effective at stopping the wearer from spreading the virus. Everyone. Should. Wear. A. Mask.

My team and I responded to help care for sick COVID-19 patients admitted to a hospital being overwhelmed by sick COVID-19 patients. Our help was needed, so we left the security of our homes, our jobs and our families to respond. We know we are putting ourselves in harm’s way. Many of us, myself included, have some factors putting us at a higher risk should we become infected. But we are here anyway, since by our training and experience we are privileged to be able to help those in need.

But we ALL need to do our part. If we are going to be able to get past this, we all need to work together. This means those of you who are not wearing a mask when you cannot appropriately social distance, or who think wearing a mask is a joke so you put it on your head, neck or just leave your nose uncovered, need to STOP BEING SO DARN SELFISH. Yes, this includes the clowns on our flight who clearly did not have any empathy or care for others.

Bottom line: essential workers are knowingly putting themselves at an increased risk to help YOU out. That specifically includes healthcare workers, who knowingly are putting their lives at an even higher risk to care for patients they know may be or are infected. So PLEASE, stop being so selfish and do your part. WEAR A DARN MASK!

