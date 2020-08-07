Senior cat deserves warm, loving home

Delaware News Desk

Twelve years old is too old to be living in a shelter.

Lady Steele came to the Brandywine Valley SPCA from the streets. No one will ever know what she has seen or done in her life, but her eyes tell quite a story. Lady Steele deserves a warm, loving home where she can spend the remainder of her years as the only queen in the castle.

Lady Steele is currently taking a respite away from the shelter in a foster home. She is available for adoption at the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s New Castle Campus. To meet her, email Lauren Campbell at lcampbell@bvspca.org.