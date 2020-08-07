SUBSCRIBE NOW

Senior cat deserves warm, loving home

Delaware News Desk
Lady Steele is available for adoption at the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

Twelve years old is too old to be living in a shelter. 

Lady Steele came to the Brandywine Valley SPCA from the streets. No one will ever know what she has seen or done in her life, but her eyes tell quite a story. Lady Steele deserves a warm, loving home where she can spend the remainder of her years as the only queen in the castle.

Lady Steele is currently taking a respite away from the shelter in a foster home. She is available for adoption at the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s New Castle Campus. To meet her, email Lauren Campbell at lcampbell@bvspca.org.