Everyone loves Hamilton, but he's still homeless

Found as a stray, Hamilton came to the Brandywine Valley SPCA shy, skinny and scared.

It turned out all he needed was love and some good food. In no time, Hamilton was showing off what a great dog he is.

He quickly became a favorite dog of the children attending Critter Camp this summer. He thoroughly enjoys snuggling and would like to be a 60-pound lap dog. Hamilton does well with other dogs and is good with cats. In short, he’s the perfect family pet.

Meet Hamilton at the BVSPCA Georgetown campus.