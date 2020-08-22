Two years in and out of shelters
Shannon Marvel McNaught
Sussex Countian
Benezia has been described as “the most affectionate and sweetest cat” at the Brandywine Valley SPCA's New Castle campus.
She enjoys getting her head rubbed, playing with a feather toy, jumping into vacant laps and warming up everyone she meets. Sadly, Benezia has spent the last two years in and out of the shelter.
The 10-year-old tabby is looking for a quiet home where she can spend her golden years. Benezia would be happy in a family with respectful children and other cats, but she would prefer no dogs. They make her nervous.
Thanks to a special promotion, adoption fees are waived for all cats six months and older through Sunday, Aug. 30, at the Brandywine Valley SPCA. Contact to the shelter to meet Benezia!