The loss of an eye did nothing to damage this spunky kitten's spirit.

Two-month-old Liza's eye had ruptured when she arrived at the Brandywine Valley SPCA. The best option for her was to remove it.

She recovered quickly. As a typical fun-loving kitten, Liza's ready to entertain a family with her amusing antics and endless snuggles.

She is available for adoption at the BVSPCA's Georgetown campus.