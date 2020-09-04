Adoptable Pops is a gentle old soul

How did sweet, elder Pops end up on the streets? We’ll never know, but he deserves better.

Pops is a sweet, gentle senior of about 10 years old looking for a soft landing. He's got nothing left but hope, and his future family will reap the deep appreciation that comes with rescuing him. He craves affection and enjoys the company of people.

Pops would thrive best in a calm home and is open to meeting an easy-going canine sibling. He'd love a forever home but would also be appreciative of a temporary foster home.

Meet Pops at the Brandywine Valley SPCA's Georgetown campus.