Kitten thrives after losing leg

Ryan's faced a lot in life for a three-month-old.

Born on the streets and brought to the Brandywine Valley SPCA with a severely damaged and broken leg, he had to have his leg amputated. Resilient, like most kittens, Ryan took it all in stride. With the help of BVSPCA staff and medical team, he made a full recovery.

Today, Ryan is a cheerful, playful kitten looking for a forever home. He loves the company of other kittens and enjoys playing with any toy he can find.

Meet Ryan at the Rehoboth Beach PetSmart.

