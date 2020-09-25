Cat seized in Camden hoarding case ready for adoption

Many of the cats seized from in a hoarding case in Camden are now ready for adoption at the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

That includes Star, previously known as #135, a sweet and social senior. She's ready to move on from her past and her transitional home at the shelter.

More:182 cats 'living in deplorable conditions' seized

While Star loves the attention and food she gets at the BVSPCA, what she really wants is a quiet home and a warm lap in which she can spend her golden years.

Having lived with so many cats before, Star is open to feline siblings. Meet her at the BVSPCA's New Castle Campus.

More:Lewes Police Department mourns K-9 Blue who 'just wanted to please'