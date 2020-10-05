Hound in need of a home

Elmer Fudd goes wherever his nose leads him, and he's hoping it leads him to a family.

A typical hound dog, 8-year-old Elmer arrived at the Brandywine Valley SPCA as a stray. He enjoys going on long walks with his nose to the ground, searching out interesting smells, as well as taking long naps and snuggling next to his person on the couch. Elmer will never turn down a good treat.

Affectionate Elmer is good with other dogs in the play yard and is not opposed to having canine siblings. Meet him at the BVSPCA Georgetown Campus.

More:Cat seized in Camden hoarding case ready for adoption

More:Lewes Police Department mourns K-9 Blue who 'just wanted to please'