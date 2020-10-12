'Gentle family dog' eager to get back into a home

Nine-year-old Garter lost her lifelong family and home when her owner became homeless. She's now residing at the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

Garter is a go-with-the-flow kind of dog who should fit well in most homes. She is a gentle family dog and eager to get back into a home. She is housetrained and well-mannered, even with kids.

Garter's only request is she be the only pet. Meet her at the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s New Castle Campus.

