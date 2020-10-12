SUBSCRIBE NOW

'Gentle family dog' eager to get back into a home

Shannon Marvel McNaught
Sussex Countian

Nine-year-old Garter lost her lifelong family and home when her owner became homeless. She's now residing at the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

Garter is available for adoption through the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

Garter is a go-with-the-flow kind of dog who should fit well in most homes. She is a gentle family dog and eager to get back into a home. She is housetrained and well-mannered, even with kids.

Garter's only request is she be the only pet. Meet her at the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s New Castle Campus.

