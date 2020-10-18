Hound rescued from inhumane conditions ready for family

Handsome Buck came to the Brandywine Valley SPCA after being seized as part of a cruelty case.

Despite the difficulties he’s been through, laid-back Buck is determined to make the best of it and is ready to turn his life around. He is sweet and affectionate, enjoys being outside, playing with toys and soaking up sunshine.

Backstory:35 dogs seized from 'inhumane' living conditions in Laurel; owner charged with cruelty

Buck gets along well with other dogs so he would be open to meeting other dogs in a home. Meet him at the BVSPCA Dover campus, or if the New Castle Campus is closer to you, stop by there to meet some of the other hounds from the group.

More:This is the winner of Delaware's Teacher of the Year for 2021