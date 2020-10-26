Jolly lives up to her name and is available for adoption

You might think a dog named Jolly would make a wonderful family dog, and you'd be right.

Jolly was found roaming the streets in Wilmington. A kind person brought her to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, hoping she might be reunited with her family. Unfortunately, Jolly was not claimed, so now she hopes a new family will welcome her into their home.

Jolly loves everyone she meets and she’s especially popular with the kids who visit the shelter as junior volunteers. She’s an easy-going girl who likes hanging out with the other dogs in the shelter playgroups.

More:30 tons of oily sand and debris removed from Delaware beaches

Jolly is estimated to be about seven years old, so the hope is that her adoptive family is her forever family. She qualifies for the BVSPCA Find Your New Boo promo. Adopt any large adult dog (at least 1 year old and 40 pounds or more) or adult cat (6 months or older) for just $31 Oct. 24 through Nov. 1.

Meet Jolly at the BVSPCA’s New Castle Campus.

More:States across the country are reporting record numbers of daily infections. How is Delaware faring?