Dumped at shelter with 2 other cats, Matte's the only one left without a home

Three-year-old Matte was left in a crate in front of the Brandywine Valley SPCA with two other cats who have since been adopted. Now, he's a little scared.

Despite all he's been through, Matte shows no sign of aggression. He's an extra big boy who loves human contact, especially head rubs. He's known to beg for more.

Matte is hoping to find a family with older kids and maybe another social cat to show him the ropes. He needs some patience to help him recover from his ordeal and embrace a new home.

Meet Matte at the Brandywine Valley SPCA's New Castle campus.

