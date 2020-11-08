Cat found stuck in drainage pipe ready for adoption

Marnie was stuck in a drainage pipe ten feet under ground.

A good Samaritan heard her cries and contacted the Delaware Office of Animal Welfare. They were able to rescue Marnie and took her to the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

After spending some time recovering from her ordeal, Marnie is ready to find a home. She is a loving girl who enjoys exploring her surroundings and playing with a laser pointer.

At just two years old, Marnie is hoping for a family that’s as much fun as she is. Meet her at the Rehoboth Beach PetSmart.

