Sweet, 'dainty' pit bull likes kids and other dogs

Pit bulls often get a bad rap, but Blue Bell is has all their best traits.

Blue Bell’s owners were unable to keep her after they fell on hard times. Brandywine Valley SPCA employees call her sweet, affectionate, gentle and even dainty. She enjoys the simple things in life - snuggling, long walks and treats.

Blue Bell is open to meeting other dogs in a home and has done well with children she's met at the shelter. She is available for adoption at the Brandywine Valley SPCA's New Castle campus.

