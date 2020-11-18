Delaware SPCA's longest-term resident, Charlize, gets adopted

The longest-term resident of Delaware SPCA, a 4-year-old mixed-breed dog named Charlize, has been adopted after 866 days in the Newark animal shelter.

Charlize was transferred to Delaware SPCA in July 2018 from a partner agency, where she had already spent five months waiting for a home. By the time she found her family, the sweet, active pup had spent 990 days total in a shelter -- more than half her life.

Delaware SPCA takes in more than 1,000 dogs and cats every year, providing them with shelter, food, veterinary care and socialization until they find homes, which typically takes between a few days and a few months.

Occasionally, there are long-term residents, like Charlize, who end up staying longer before finding a home.

“Despite promoting Charlize and introducing her to prospective adopters over the months and years, we didn’t find anyone who thought that Charlize was the right fit for their family,” said Anne Cavanaugh, Delaware SPCA’s Executive Director. “Sometimes there is no explanation for an animal getting overlooked time and again except that it’s just not the right match. We are thrilled that Anna and Matthew came along when they did.”

Anna and Matthew, of New Castle, recently bought a home after Matthew's return from deployment.

“The only thing missing was a new addition to our family, so we decided we needed a fur baby," Anna said.

The couple was drawn to Charlize for her appearance and the fact that she enjoys some of the same things they do.

“Charlize looked like such a loving, smiley dog, and the fact she is active and loves to be outdoors was a plus,” Anna said.

The couple did not know that Charlize had been in the shelter so long.

“We weren't aware of how long she had been in the shelter until we met her and honestly couldn't figure it out,” Anna said. “She was such a sweetie the whole time we were there meeting her. And now, seeing how excited she is to be home and with people loving her makes us so happy!”

Charlize, who has been home for three days and already sleeps in bed with her new family, is enjoying her life after waiting so long to find happiness.

“I am happy that she seems to trust us already,” Anna said. “It’s like we have known her much longer than we have.”

Find out more about the Delaware SPCA here.

