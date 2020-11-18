Ocean View rescue dog boasts 3,000 followers, 2 books as he tries to 'save the hoomans'

With thousands of social media followers, two books and a comfy Ocean View, Delaware, home, Finn the vizsla/beagle mix has moved up in the world.

He was found wandering the streets of North Carolina as a puppy, eventually making his way to a vizsla rescue. He was just shy of a year old in March 2018, when Gwen Romack and Evan Somerstein offered to foster him.

The rescue picked the couple to foster Finn because they both work from home and have no children. He had some behavioral issues that would need their full attention.

“He was in rough shape,” Romack said. “He had failed out of a couple fosters due to his bad behaviors. He was chewing on electrical cords, trying to eat tubes of Benadryl – he was just a hot mess.”

Romack and Somerstein tried the “umbilical cord” training method to break Finn of his bad habits, which requires them to tether the dog to them at all times. With most dogs, it takes about a week, Romack said, but for Finn it took three months.

“He was attached to us around the clock unless he was in his crate at night,” she said. “One day it was like a switch flipped. He kind of relaxed and realized the humans are in charge.”

It became clear to Romack and Somerstein that being adopted by another family would set him back in his training. By then, of course, they had fallen in love with Finn and made the decision to adopt him.

Romack originally started Finn's social media pages in hopes of interesting potential adopters, giving him a sarcastic and irreverent online “voice.” Now, over 3,000 people follow him as he "saves the hoomans” from such dangers as an “evil electric toothbrush” and “the giant bathtub” (the ocean).

Finn’s followers often suggested Romack write a book. Since COVID-19 came to the U.S., she's rarely left her Ocean View home due to an immune deficiency. After the pandemic cost her her job, she struggled to find a reason not to write a book.

Romack first authored a year’s worth of sassy and witty weekly updates from Finn and titled it, “The Finn Chronicles: Year One, A Dog’s Reports from the Front Lines of Hooman Rescue.” She describes it as “the light-hearted and funny read we need in these not so light-hearted times.”

She self-published “Year One” in July and a second book, “Year Two,” in October. The first book hit No. 1 on Amazon’s Hot New Releases.

“The Finn Chronicles” is available at Biblion in Lewes, Browseabout Books in Rehoboth Beach, Patti’s Hallmark in Millville, Fenwick Hardware in Fenwick Island and Greyhound Fine Arts and Books in Berlin, Maryland, as well as on Amazon.

More at thefinnchronicles.com.