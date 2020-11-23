This chicken is living a charmed life after being picked up by animal control

A chicken that likely fell off a truck is living the proverbial dream in Laurel.

Alberta, who was named by an animal control officer, was found under the mailboxes at Mill Pond Village Apartment Complex in Salisbury.

“She could very well be the type of chicken you see on a chicken truck,” said Emily Cyrus, who works at the Humane Society of Wicomico County in Salisbury. “Probably some kind of Cobb or something like that, just your basic meat chicken.”

Cyrus had been planning on getting some birds and had a chicken coop set up in the backyard of her Laurel home, so she volunteered to take Alberta, who turned out to be very friendly and affectionate.

“I think it’s possible someone had found her and kept her in their apartment because she doesn’t seem used to the grass and she just wants to be held all the time,” Cyrus said.

Alberta lives with three coop-mates, Chocolate the Jersey giant, Pokey the black laced gold Wyandotte and Goldie Hen, the buff Orpington/Jersey giant cross.

Two dogs, four cats and a bearded dragon also call Cyrus’s property home, but Alberta and the other chickens are kept safe in an enclosed coop.

