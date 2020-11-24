In a cast and a cone, Sabrina's had a string of bad luck

First, Sabrina was hit by a car.

Then, her owners surrendered her because they couldn’t take care of her.

She found herself at the Brandywine Valley SPCA with her leg in a splint, fractured in several places.

Just a year old, Sabrina doesn't let her string of bad luck slow her down. She enjoys strolling around outside in the sunshine and is always in high spirits. She's affectionate with everyone she meets and delights in toys and treats.

At last her veterinarian visit, Sabrina was approved for adoption. She's looking forward to finishing her healing in the comfort of a new forever home. She would prefer to be the only pet.

Meet Sabrina at the BVSPCA's New Castle Campus.

More:This chicken is living a charmed life after being picked up by animal control

More:Electric Fish opens Tanger Outlets store, pandemic allows owner John Bonanno to get creative