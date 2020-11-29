Rescued from Korean meat farm, canine siblings need home

One-year-olds Banksky and Frida are a bonded pair that were rescued from a Korean dog meat farm.

After months of rehabilitation at the Brandywine Valley SPCA, the brother and sister are ready for adoption - as long as it’s together. They might first appear shy after all they’ve been through, but once they open up, they are loving, friendly and sweet. These two goofballs are sure to bring smiles with their quirky antics.

Banksky and Frida would do best in an active home with older children. They are open to other dogs, but would like the opportunity to meet them before making a commitment.

Meet Banksky and Frida at the Brandywine Valley SPCA Georgetown campus.

