'Absolute sweetheart' of a cat available for adoption

Shannon Marvel McNaught

Sussex Countian

Manny's owner died when he was just two years old.

With no relatives able to take him, Manny was brought to the Brandywine Valley SPCA. He's understandably stressed in the shelter environment.

Manny is an absolute sweetheart. He's an affectionate but independent boy who likes exploring his surroundings. He is open to living with other cats.

Meet Manny at the Brandywine Valley SPCA Georgetown campus.

