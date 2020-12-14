Coco wants to be home for the holidays - and for good

Two-year-old Coco is depressed. Upon military deployment, her owner had no choice but to surrender her to the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

Coco loves to cuddle and give kisses. She is sweet and friendly, and she does great with dogs, cats and kids. She is full of energy, loves playing with toys and running around the play yard.

Meet Coco at the Georgetown Brandywine Valley SPCA. You can even take her home temporarily, for a holiday sleepover, to be sure she fits well with your family.

