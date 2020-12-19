After losing part of his tail, Wyatt's recovered and is ready for a home

Wyatt arrived at the Brandywine Valley SPCA covered in fleas and with an infected wound on his tail.

With some tender loving care from the staff at the shelter, as well as the surgical removal of the infected portion of his tail, Wyatt bounced back. The 3-year-old has come out of his shell and is ready to find a forever home.

Wyatt likes warm blankets, gentle pets and even other cats. In the spirit of Christmas, a donor has generously sponsored his adoption fee.

Meet him at the Brandywine Valley SPCA's Georgetown campus.

