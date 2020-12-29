Unlikely best friends need a home together

Brownie and Faith are two senior dogs with a lot of love left to give, especially to each other.

The girls are a bonded pair and happiest by each other's sides. When Brownie is without her Faith, she will sing a long, sad song.

They both get along well with other dogs. Brownie and Faith are shy at first, but once they warm up they are very affectionate. They love to be bundled up in soft blankets and fluffy beds.

Brownie and Faith deserve a home and family in their golden years. Meet these best friends at the Georgetown campus of the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

