Hoping to be 'Queen' of your heart, this dog is available for adoption at the BVSPCA

Queen was one of the lucky dogs that got to participate in the Brandywine Valley SPCA's holiday sleepover program, spending a week with a foster family. Now, she's back at the shelter, ready to spend the rest of her life with a forever family.

During her time in foster, Queen's tail was always wagging. She especially loved taking long walks and playing with her tug toy. She cherished couch time snuggling with her foster family. A smart one, Queen learned to sit, heel, come and leave it during her time in a foster home.

Now, she's back at the Brandywine Valley SPCA New Castle campus, anxiously awaiting adoption. She hopes to be the only pet in the home.