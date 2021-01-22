Happy dog with a limp needs a home

Peanut came to the Brandywine Valley SPCA as a stray.

X-rays showed the 3-year-old had a broken leg that had healed over. She isn’t in any pain, but still has a slight limp.

Peanut is an affectionate dog who is happy to snuggle up with her people. She also loves going outside and playing with all types of toys. She's would love to meet any potential adopters.

Meet her at the Brandywine Valley SPCA's Georgetown campus.

MORE:Gumboro residents want answers to weeklong police activity down dirt road

100 lbs. of additional oily debris cleaned from Delaware beach