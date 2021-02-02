Three-legged tomcat awaits loving home
Shannon Marvel McNaught
Sussex Countian
Meatball had to have his leg amputated after being found with it stuck in a trap.
The 2-year-old tomcat's past trauma has made him a little wary, but he's quick to return love and kindness once someone shows it to him.
He's done well with other cats at the Brandywine Valley SPCA. He'd prefer a home with older kids as he rebuilds his confidence.
Meet Meatball at the Brandywine Valley SPCA's Georgetown campus.
