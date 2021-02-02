Three-legged tomcat awaits loving home

Meatball had to have his leg amputated after being found with it stuck in a trap.

The 2-year-old tomcat's past trauma has made him a little wary, but he's quick to return love and kindness once someone shows it to him.

He's done well with other cats at the Brandywine Valley SPCA. He'd prefer a home with older kids as he rebuilds his confidence.

Meet Meatball at the Brandywine Valley SPCA's Georgetown campus.

