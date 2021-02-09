Broken jaw, broken spirit healed, Cookie is ready for adoption

Cookie is believed to have been hit by a car.

When he came to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, he had a broken jaw and a shattered spirit.

He's spent the past week weeks recovering in a foster home, learning what it's like to feel loved again. Now he's healed and ready for adoption.

Cookie gets along with other cats and would like to meet any children in the home. Meet him at the Rehoboth Beach PetSmart.

