When goofy Bailey's owner fell ill, she found herself at

Bailey was surrendered to the Brandywine Valley SPCA when her owner became ill and could no longer give her the care she needed.

She loves to be outside where she can run around and play with other dogs. Bailey also has experience living with cats. Bailey is a loving dog with an exuberant personality and she's hoping to meet a family who will give her all the snuggles she needs.

Meet her at the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s Georgetown campus.

