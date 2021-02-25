This cat has no eyes, but what she really needs is a home

Barely a year old, Toph was found emaciated and with severely damaged eyes.

The good Samaritan who found her took her to a veterinarian who recommended euthanasia.

Looking for a second opinion, the finder took Toph to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, where the medical team removed her eyes and got her on the road to recovery.

After some time in a foster home, Toph made a remarkable recovery and developed a spunky personality. She's ready to find a family.

Toph will fit well into most homes. She gets along well with other cats and she should do well with children and dogs who are considerate of her blindness.

Meet Toph at the Georgetown Brandywine Valley SPCA.

