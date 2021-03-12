Found emaciated and dehydrated, Torvi's back to being a silly pup

The streets are no place for a sweet dog like Torvi.

Being made more for sharing snacks on the couch than foraging for food, she arrived at the shelter emaciated and dehydrated.

With medical care and a lot of TLC from the staff and volunteers at Brandywine Valley SPCA, Tovi has gained over 10 pounds and continues to show her zest for life. She enjoys playtime with just about any toy she can find and can be quite silly.

Torvi is estimated to be about six years old. She open to meeting any dogs and kids in a home. She hopes to find a family as fun and loving as she is. Meet her at the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s Georgetown Campus.

