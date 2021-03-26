Found living in deplorable conditions, adoptable Kai is bouncing back

Kai was found living in deplorable conditions, emotionally shut down.

He's come out of his shell and learned to love at the Brandywine Valley SPCA. Like so many animals who have lived through horrors known only to them, despite his past, Kai still welcomes a gentle touch from human friends.

Kai, who has lived with other cats before, is now finding great joy in sharing a room with kittens.

Kai would like to meet all family members before making a commitment to ensure he goes to a forever home. He is available for adoption at the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

