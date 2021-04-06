Loving, loyal and handsome Duke is looking for a family

Handsome Duke has been waiting to be adopted from the Brandywine Valley SPCA for two months.

Duke is a loving and loyal dog, seeking a family that can offer the same. The three-year-old loves to play and is thrilled by new toys.

He would most thrive in a home with no other pets and older kids who understand he may need a little decompression time to feel comfortable in a new home.

Meet Duke at the Brandywine Valley SPCA's Georgetown campus.

