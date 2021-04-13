Cat found on the streets discovered to be blind and deaf

Goldie was found on the streets and a good Samaritan brought him to the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

A medical examination found him to be both deaf and blind, yet miraculously, he is still trusting of his human friends. Goldie greatly appreciates soft pets and a sunny spot to lounge in. He does well with other cats when given a proper introduction.

Goldie’s fee has been generously sponsored by one of his many fans. Stop by to meet him at Brandywine Valley SPCA’s Dover campus.

