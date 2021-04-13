Cat found on the streets discovered to be blind and deaf

Shannon Marvel McNaught
Sussex Countian

Goldie was found on the streets and a good Samaritan brought him to the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

A medical examination found him to be both deaf and blind, yet miraculously, he is still trusting of his human friends. Goldie greatly appreciates soft pets and a sunny spot to lounge in. He does well with other cats when given a proper introduction.

Goldie’s fee has been generously sponsored by one of his many fans. Stop by to meet him at Brandywine Valley SPCA’s Dover campus. 

Goldie is available for adoption through the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

