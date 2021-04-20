Blind dog loves kids, other pets and car rides

Nelly doesn’t let being blind change her sunny outlook on life.

She’s a friendly girl who has shown in her foster home what an amazing companion she can be. The 8-year-old adores the kids in the family and gets along well with the resident dogs and cats. She is fully housetrained and has excellent manners.

Nelly's favorite things are leisurely leash walks, car rides and stuffed toys. All she needs is a loving family.

To meet Nelly, email Jaclyn Worytko at the Brandywine Valley SPCA's New Castle campus at jworytko@bvspca.org.

