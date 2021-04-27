Lando was tied to a pole and abandoned. He needs a family to give him the love he deserves.

Shannon Marvel McNaught
Sussex Countian

Found tied to a pole, abandoned, Lando's spirit was beaten down.

After arriving at the Brandywine Valley SPCA and getting a lot of tender loving care, he's returned to being a happy-go-lucky dog. He doesn't want to be without love ever again and has his hopes set on a forever family.

Lando enjoys long walks and learning new tricks. He is open to children and other dogs. He's available for adoption at the Brandywine Valley SPCA's Georgetown campus.

