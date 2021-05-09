Adoptable Mandy: Great on a leash, knows commands, likes kids

Mandy is a gentle soul looking for a loving home.

She's been nothing but friendly to all the staff and volunteers since she arrived at the Brandywine Valley SPCA. She's excellent on a leash, walking right by your side, and knows how to "sit." She loves to cuddle and has been excellent with younger volunteers. She's open to meeting other dogs, too.

Meet Mandy at the New Castle Brandywine Valley SPCA.

