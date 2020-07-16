Celebrate women’s suffrage where the fight began

Lisa Elia

More Content Now

One-hundred-seventy-two years ago, a group of scrappy women — who were Quakers, Methodists and abolitionists — met in small, industrial Seneca Falls, New York, and set the wheels of women’s suffrage in motion.

It took another 72 years for the rest of America to agree with them, and grant women the right to vote.

The town’s homage to these agents of change will look different this year, which marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, allowing women to cast their vote.

According to the National Park Service, Convention Days — which usually is a live celebration of the revolutionary 1848 Seneca Falls Women’s Rights Convention — will be online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual programs start July 17 at 11 a.m. EDT and run through July 19. For more information, visit the park’s website, nps.gov/wori.

Seneca Falls, which is about halfway between Syracuse and Rochester, New York, was undergoing a change from a farming community to a milling and manufacturing center in the 19th century. Many passed through town on its rivers and rails, and spread their opinions on slavery, temperance, and education and prison reform — making it a hotbed of activism and an important center of commerce and thought.

One Seneca Falls woman who had strong opinions about women’s rights was Elizabeth Cady Stanton.

On July 9, Stanton met friend Lucretia Mott at Jane Hunt’s house in nearby Waterloo, and while they sipped tea, they decided a convention was needed to advance the rights of women.

A week later, Stanton sat at her friend’s Mary Ann M’Clintock’s parlor table and unleashed her discontent at the poor condition of women’s social, political and economic standing by drafting the Declaration of Sentiments.

On July 19-20, 1848, at the plain, brick Wesleyan Chapel, about 300 people gathered at the convention, and 68 women and 32 men, including abolitionist Frederick Douglass, signed the Declaration of Sentiments, which was modeled after the Declaration of Independence. The reformers called for voting rights, property rights and the same opportunities as men in regards to education, employment and divorce.

“This was the first salvo of the women’s movement,” said Jeff Shipley, Seneca County Chamber of Commerce president. “It was the start of a movement to bring equality to women.”

Today, little of the original chapel remains. The National Park Service purchased the site in 1985 and in 2011 rebuilt the chapel, where visitors can see remnants of the original building.

The chapel is the focal point of the Women’s Rights National Historical Park, which is closed due to COVID-19. But visitors can still walk through the park and see a grassy expanse known as Declaration Park, which has a granite “waterwall” etched with the words of the Declaration of Sentiments, which proclaims “all men and women are created equal.”

Nearby is Stanton’s three-bedroom, white, clapboard farmhouse where she lived with her husband and seven children.

For more information, visit discoverseneca.com or senecafalls.com.