Lord Baltimore Lioness Club of Ocean View awards scholarship to nursing student

Delaware News Desk

The Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at Beebe Healthcare announced that Alexis Reid, of Dover, is the recipient of a scholarship from the Lord Baltimore Lioness Club of Ocean View.

The scholarship is awarded to a senior student who has a caring and professional attitude, has a financial need and is selected by first year faculty members.

From left: Alexis Reid, scholarship recipient, Ann Persinger, vice president and scholarship chairperson for Lord Baltimore Lioness Club, Karen Lucas, president of Lord Baltimore Lioness Club, and Tracy Bell, program coordinator at Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at Beebe Healthcare.