Sussex Tech recognizes graduates for technical, academic achievement

Delaware News Desk

Sussex Technical High School honored recent graduates for excellence in their career-technical areas and core academic subjects. 

Teachers selected the following outstanding students from the senior class: physical therapy/athletic health care, Jessica Truitt, of Seaford; automotive technologies, Tanner Lecates of Greenwood; business, finance and marketing, Turner Lee, of Seaford; carpentry and construction management, Carson Watts, of Milton; early care and education, Jessica Blatzheim, of Ocean View, and Celina Lombardi, of Millsboro; Cisco networking, Jacob Slabonik, of Millsboro; collision repair, Anthony Morgan, of Seaford; cosmetology, Rebecca Schroeder, of Ocean View; criminal justice and legal support services, Cameron Drace, of Seaford, and Zoe Quevedo, of Harrington; dental services, Cameron Schweiger, of Lewes; digital publishing and design, Amanda Silar, of Georgetown, and Madison Vogel, of Ocean View; electrical and green energy, Owen Kamin, of Ellendale; environmental and landscaping, Dereck Booth, of Georgetown; health professions, Emma Brower, of Ellendale, and Katerlyn Barrios-Lopez, of Georgetown; media broadcasting, Miranda Hudson, of Georgetown; Spanish, Bethany Passmore, of Bethany Beach; mathematics, Cameron Schweiger, of Lewes; social studies, Madison Vogel, of Ocean View; and science, Bethany Pasmore, of Bethany Beach, and Jacob Slabonik, of Millsboro.