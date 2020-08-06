Two Delaware doctors bike in memory of George Floyd

Two Delaware doctors and their spouses bicycled 84.6 miles in memory of George Floyd.

The ride raised over $2,500 for charity.

Nadiv Shapira, who just turned 80, is the founder and medical director of First State Med-Spa in Wilmington. David Epstein is the founder and president of Delaware Modern Pediatrics in Newark.

“It is the least that I could do. After seeing the horrific video of the choking of George Floyd, I felt compelled to do something," Shapira said.

Shapira and Epstein, along with their wives, Lynn Shapira and Susan Epstein, rode "in solidarity of Black and Brown people who face police brutality and legal discrimination."

On Saturday, July 11, in 92-degree heat, the four friends bicycled from north Wilmington down to Delaware City, along the C & D Canal to Chesapeake City, Maryland, then back across New Castle County to Old New Castle and downtown Wilmington. They finished in Battery Park after biking a total of 6 hours and 46 minutes.

“The tide of public opinion is finally rising against racial injustice in America's legal system," said Epstein. "We want to lend our support and a tangible way we could do it is to raise money for the legal defense of disadvantaged people, our neighbors in Delaware.”

The Shapiras and Epsteins accepted donations for the ride. They raised over $2,500 for the Delaware Combined Campaign for Justice, a nonprofit that provides legal aid to the disadvantaged.