ZOCA Market grand opening set for Aug. 17

Delaware News Desk

The owners of ZOCA Restaurant announced the official grand opening of ZOCA Market is set for Aug. 17, located inside the established ZOCA Restaurant, 98 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach.

The market will be fully accessible from the front window, meaning shoppers do not have to come into the actual restaurant to shop the market.

The market will be set up grab-and-go style with salads, traditional Mexican sodas, fresh local produce, homemade salsas and ZOCA’s popular sauces. It will also have a separate menu offering hot-off-the-grill sandwiches from noon to 4 p.m. daily, cold shrimp and chicken salads and fresh dips, in addition to the full ZOCA Restaurant carryout menu.

For more, visit zoca.restaurant or call 616-2120.