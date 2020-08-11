Auxiliary of Bayhealth Sussex Campus donates $10K to Bayhealth Foundation

Delaware News Desk

The Auxiliary of Bayhealth Sussex Campus, formerly known as the Auxiliary of Milford Memorial Hospital, recently gave a gift of $10,000 to the Bayhealth Foundation.

Designated to the Bayhealth Employee Assistance Fund for use by eligible staff at the Bayhealth Sussex Campus, the donation was made as result of the auxiliary’s fundraising efforts and member generosity. The auxiliary also donated the net proceeds of the Bayhealth Foundation Spring Golf Tournament to support the facilities and work at the Bayhealth Sussex Campus. The Auxiliary of Bayhealth Sussex Campus has donated nearly $26,000 to Bayhealth so far in 2020.

For more, visit bayhealth.org/foundation.