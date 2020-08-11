Bay to Beach Builders, Bethany-Fenwick Chamber hold ribbon-cutting

Delaware News Desk

Bay to Beach Builders held a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony July 29 for its new model home, sales and design center, celebrating with staff, community members and the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We wanted to create a ‘one-stop shop’ where people could create their dream home,” said owner Deric Parker. “The houses we build are completely customizable, something that sets us apart from the competition. Our Amish-built homes offer our clients the highest level of quality in building and design.”

Parker described the new model home center as something he felt was needed in Ocean View.

“Our state-of-the-art model home, sales and design center has an ‘idea home’ to show what is possible and the sales center shows the endless possibilities,” he said. “When a customer comes to us, we provide everything they need to build their dream home.”

Bay to Beach Builders has been building homes since 2003 throughout Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

For more on Bay to Beach Builders, visit baytobeachbuilders.com.

For more on the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, visit thequietresorts.com.