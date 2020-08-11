Focus Multisports donates $10K to Justin’s Beach House

Delaware News Desk

Race Directors Rick Hundley and Ernie Felici, of Focus Multisports recently made a $10,000 donation on behalf of participants to Justin’s Beach House after a successful Memorial Day Weekend virtual run/walk and the seventh annual Surfin’ Snowman Run/Walk presented by Miken Builders.

The mission of The Justin W. Jennings Foundation is to support and maintain Justin’s Beach House in Bethany Beach, where families with cancer can have a place of respite and enjoy some fun family time; visit justinjennings.org for more.

“We were proud of these events in particular because of the family-friendly aspect for both local residents and the nationwide participants who ran or walked Memorial Day Weekend,” said Hundley. “By the donations received and the positive feedback, I think we accomplished that goal.”

Registration is open for the Virtual Dewey Beach Buddy Run/Walk benefiting the Dewey Beach Boardwalk Buddies, which provides life-changing experiences for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities; register at deweybuddyrun.com.

Registration is also open for the Live Bethany Beach Sports Weekend set for Sept. 19-20, which features a half marathon, relays, 10K and 5K run/walk with limited participation and benefiting the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Co.; register at racebethanybeach.com.