Habitat AmeriCorps positions open at Sussex County Habitat for Humanity

With funds awarded by the Corporation for National and Community Service, Sussex County Habitat for Humanity is looking to fill two Habitat AmeriCorps VISTA positions; one position in resource development and one position at the restore.

As cities and states reopen, Sussex County Habitat is eager to resume operations in Sussex County, where 30% of the residents pay more than 30% of their income towards housing costs, leaving them less able to cover other basic necessities like food and health care.

Sussex County Habitat is seeking volunteers to join Habitat AmeriCorps to meet the housing needs of low-income families and communities across the country.

“These are uncertain times for many families in our community,” said Executive Director Kevin Gilmore. “The addition of these new AmeriCorps VISTA positions will allow us to continue meeting the needs in our community, while also allowing us to ensure the health and safety of our staff and volunteers.”

AmeriCorps members apply for and serve full-time for at least a year at local Habitat organizations across the country. They are paid a stipend for their service and housing and benefits are also provided.

For more, call 855-1153, ext. 217.