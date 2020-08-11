Nanticoke pulmonary rehabilitation program certified by industry leader

Delaware News Desk

Nanticoke Memorial Hospital announced the recertification of its pulmonary rehabilitation program by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation.

The certification is recognition of Nanticoke’s commitment to improving the quality of life of patients by enhancing standards of care.

Cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs are designed to help people with cardiovascular problems, such as heart attacks or coronary artery bypass graft surgery, and pulmonary problems, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or respiratory symptoms, recover faster and live healthier. Both programs include exercise, education, counseling and support for patients and their families.

To earn accreditation, Nanticoke participated in an application process that requires extensive documentation of the program’s practices. AACVPR Program Certification is the only peer-review accreditation process designed to review individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other related professional societies. Each program’s application is reviewed by the AACVPR Program Certification Committee, and certification is awarded by the AACVPR board of directors.

AACVPR Program Certification is valid for three years. Nanticoke’s Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab programs are both certified programs through AACVPR.